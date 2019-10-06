U.S. NEWS Deer bursts through salon window, startling customers https://linewsradio.com/deer-bursts-through-salon-window-startling-customers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Be.you.tiful hair salon(NEW YORK) — A deer made a grand appearance at a hair salon in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows the confused animal crashing through the store window, starling customers before fleeing.

A customer seated in the waiting area suffered non-threatening injuries.

The deer struck a customer seated in the waiting area. That woman, police said, suffered head and leg pain and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The deer was not at the scene when police arrived.

