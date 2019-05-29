U.S. NEWS Dead woman found stuffed in trash can in Philadelphia: Police https://linewsradio.com/dead-woman-found-stuffed-in-trash-can-in-philadelphia-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

kali9/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Police are searching for answers after they say a woman was found dead in a trash can in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, was wrapped in plastic and inside a trash bag, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

A trash worker made the disturbing discovery at about 6 a.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made.

