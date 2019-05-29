Previous Story
Dead woman found stuffed in trash can in Philadelphia: Police
(PHILADELPHIA) — Police are searching for answers after they say a woman was found dead in a trash can in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.
The woman, who has not been identified, was wrapped in plastic and inside a trash bag, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
A trash worker made the disturbing discovery at about 6 a.m., according to police.
No arrests have been made.
