Dead woman found stuffed in trash can in Philadelphia: Police

Posted On 29 May 2019
kali9/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Police are searching for answers after they say a woman was found dead in a trash can in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, was wrapped in plastic and inside a trash bag, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

A trash worker made the disturbing discovery at about 6 a.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made.

