BREAKING NEWS

DEA to accept vaping devices at drug take-back day, as lung injuries top 1,600

Posted On 25 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

iStock(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” on Oct. 26, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it is expanding what it will accept to include vaping products like vape pens, e-cigarette cartridges.

The products have drawn scrutiny in recent months, as an ongoing outbreak of lung injuries and deaths have been linked to the devices.

There have been 1,604 lung injuries, which health officials now call EVALI — short for “E-cigarettes or Vaping product use Associated Lung Injury” — according to the newest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Thursday.

There have also been 34 deaths associated with the outbreak in 24 states. Those who died ranged in age from 17 to 75 years old.

The DEA-sponsored take-back event, which will be held in various locations around the country, is a chance for the public to safely discard of expired and unused prescription drugs anonymously.

The agency has collected more than 11 million pounds of prescription medications in the decade since it started the take-back program.

Collection sites will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, and the DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
49°
clear sky
humidity: 81%
wind: 3mph N
H 59 • L 51
61°
Fri
60°
Sat
64°
Sun
63°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup