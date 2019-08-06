Political News Dayton mayor says she'll tell Trump he's been 'unhelpful' in wake of shootings https://linewsradio.com/dayton-mayor-says-shell-tell-trump-hes-been-unhelpful-in-wake-of-shootings/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/rss.xml

yorkfoto/iStock(DAYTON, Ohio) — The mayor of Dayton isn’t mincing words about President Trump’s upcoming visit to her city in the wake of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that she plans to tell Trump “how unhelpful he’s been on this,” regarding his comments Monday about ways to tackle gun violence.

When asked if enough is being done at the federal level to address gun violence, the mayor said, “absolutely not.”

“What do you see in D.C.? You see a lot of nothing happening on a lot of stuff,” Whaley said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “Common sense gun reform is definitely an example where nothing’s happened.”

NEW: Dayton mayor says she plans to tell Pres. Trump “how unhelpful he’s been” on addressing gun violence when he visits the area. “Yesterday, his comments weren’t very helpful to the issue around guns.” https://t.co/58urEIVdel pic.twitter.com/Re39hAIyq8 — ABC News (@ABC) August 6, 2019

Whaley, a Democrat, said that she will “absolutely” tell Trump that she does not think he has helped the push for reform.

“He probably will hear it from you all, better than he hears it from me,” she said to reporters. “I mean, yesterday, his comments weren’t very helpful to the issue around guns,” she said.

Ask if she believes Trump is coming to Ohio too soon after the tragedy, Whaley deflected.

“He’s the president of the United States. He does his calendar, I do mine,” she said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.