Dax Shepard reveals relapse after 16 years of sobriety during emotional podcast episode

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez(LOS ANGELES) — Dax Shepard has seldom been silent about his battles with addiction. Now the actor and director has revealed a recent relapse in an extremely personal episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, released Friday.

The father of two said he’d been taking prescription pain meds for years, with the knowledge of family and sponsors, to deal with pain issues from injuries. But things became problematic due to problems with his hand and shoulder that began around six months ago, and he began lying about his increasing dependence and dosage.

He admitted he was lying to people in his life while taking excessive amounts of pain medicine he’d been prescribed, buying pills and carrying around this “enormous secret.”

Shepard, 45, said he recently revealed what was going on to his wife, actress Kristen Bell, and to his podcast producer, Monica Padman.

In the episode, recorded Monday, Sept. 21, he announced he was seven days sober.

The actor explained that he went to several AA meetings following his confession to those closest to him. On Sept. 1, the day Shepard and his family celebrated his 16th year sober, he said he went to a meeting and received so much “kindness” and “unconditional love” from his peers.

He said he was honest about his addiction and opened up further about his struggles. “It was very emotional,” he said about the meeting. “It was a really surreal kind of experience.”

Shepard’s admission on his podcast was met with hundreds of supportive comments across social media, praising him for his honesty.

In a post on Instagram, the actor described “Day 7” as, “An episode I hoped I’d never have to record, but one I felt I owed to all the beautiful Armcheries who have been on this ride with me for the last couple years.”

By Hayley FitzPatrick

