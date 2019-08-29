U.S. NEWS David Sparks indicted on murder charge in death of Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock https://linewsradio.com/david-sparks-indicted-on-murder-charge-in-death-of-kentucky-mom-savannah-spurlock/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(LEXINGTON, Ky.) — A suspect in the disappearance of a Kentucky mom has been indicted with her murder.

David Sparks was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday in the death of Savannah Spurlock, whose body was discovered on his family’s property months after she disappeared.

Spurlock, a 23-year-old mom of four, went missing on Jan. 4 after leaving a bar in Lexington with three men, including Sparks, according to authorities.

The men took her to a home in rural Garrard County, which was considered “her last known whereabouts,” authorities said in February.

All three men were interviewed, but not charged at the time.

In January, Spurlock’s mother, Ellen Spurlock, told ABC News her daughter’s disappearance was her “worst nightmare.”

Savannah Spurlock’s remains were found in July in Garrard County on property owned by Sparks’ family, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Savannah Spurlock’s remains were found underground, “concealed in an unnatural position,” according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s uniform citation for Sparks’ arrest.

Her feet were bound with tape and her body was wrapped in plastic trash bags and buried in a 19-inch deep grave, a Kentucky State Police detective testified in July, ABC Lexington affiliate WTVQ-DT reported at the time.

The property where the young mom was found had been searched several months prior, but no body was found then, according to state police.

In July Sparks was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, authorities said. A not guilty plea was entered on Sparks’ behalf.

But Sparks was not indicted for murder until Wednesday.

The grand jury report lists the charges against Sparks as murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Sparks is set to be arraigned on Sept. 6 on the new indictment.

