BREAKING NEWS

David Ortiz released from hospital nearly 7 weeks after shooting

Posted On 27 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News David Ortiz released from hospital nearly 7 weeks after shooting https://linewsradio.com/david-ortiz-released-from-hospital-nearly-7-weeks-after-shooting/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(BOSTON) — Nearly seven weeks after being shot in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, David Ortiz has been released from hospital.

The former Red Sox, known affectionately as “Big Papi,” was shot while in a bar in Santo Domingo on June 9. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

He was released from Massachusetts General Hospital, ABC News has learned.

His condition will be updated early next week, the Red Sox said in a statement.

The slugger underwent at least three surgeries after he was shot in the back.

An investigation in the shooting, at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, revealed a botched plot intended to target a friend of Ortiz, Sixto David Fernandez.

Ortiz and Fernandez were sitting at the bar when a gunman came behind the retired baseball player and opened fire.

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, 25, of New Jersey, was arrested and identified as the alleged gunman who shot Ortiz. Thirteen other suspects have been arrested.

Victor Hugo Gomez, who is a cousin of Fernandez, was named by authorities as the mastermind of the shooting and was arrested on June 28 in the Dominican Republic. He was allegedly angry at Fernandez for naming him in a 2011 drug bust that led to his imprisonment.

Dominican police suspect Gomez paid the team of alleged would-be killers about $8,000 to carry out the hit on Fernandez.

One suspect, Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota, who goes by the nickname “The Surgeon,” remains at large.

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson and Ben Stein contributed to this report.Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
80°
clear sky
humidity: 58%
wind: 13mph S
H 77 • L 77
87°
Sun
88°
Mon
88°
Tue
84°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup