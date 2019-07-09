BREAKING NEWS

David Hasselhoff races his fellow ’80s TV stars in ‘Battle of the 80s Supercars’

Posted On 09 Jul 2019
ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — David Hasselhoff is ready to transport you back to the ‘80s in some of the decade’s most iconic TV vehicles.

He stars in a new two-hour special on History, titled Battle of the 80s Supercars with David Hasselhoff. In it, he sets out to prove how KITT, the talking car from Knight Rider, helped inspire the car industry for years to come.

The special culminates in a race between Hasselhoff in the KITT car, The A-Team’s Dirk Benedict in the A Team Squad Van and ChiPs star Erik Estrada riding the show’s famed police motorcycle.

“What was surreal was that we were like 14-year-old boys!” Hasselhoff said Tuesday on Good Morning America about teaming up with his fellow ‘80s TV stars.  “We couldn’t stop making jokes and the director was like, ‘Shut up! Shut up!’ And we had so much fun. The show is fun.”

Battle of the 80s Supercars with David Hasselhoff airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on History.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.


