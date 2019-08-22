BREAKING NEWS

Dave Chappelle to host free block party in wake of Dayton mass shootin

Posted On 22 Aug 2019
Netflix/Lester Cohen(DAYTON) — Dave Chappelle is giving back to those affected by the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio.

According to the Gem City Shine Facebook event page, Chappelle is set to host the “Gem City Shine” block party and benefit concert in Dayton, Ohio. The event, which will honor the victims of the August 4th mass shooting that left nine people dead and 27 people injured, will also be strictly for Dayton residents.

“This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” the Facebook event page said.

The free event will take place on Sunday, August 25 from 4 to 10 p.m. in the city’s Oregon district– the downtown area where the shooting took place.

Although free, tickets are required for admission and will available via Ticketmaster by registering via the website’s Verified Fan program.

Those that attend will receive a commemorative T-shirt in exchange for a $20 minimum donation that will go toward the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation.

Chappelle, a native of Ohio, lives with his family in Yellow Springs, a small town 20 miles outside of Dayton.

His fifth Netflix stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones, launches on Netflix on August 26.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

