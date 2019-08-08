BREAKING NEWS

Danny Trejo rescues special needs child from overturned car after L.A. car accident

Posted On 08 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Danny Trejo rescues special needs child from overturned car after L.A. car accident https://linewsradio.com/danny-trejo-rescues-special-needs-child-from-overturned-car-after-l-a-car-accident/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

 

Disney Channel/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) —  While he spent his career playing tough guys on the big and small screen, Machete series star Danny Trejo showed his tender side Wednesday, when he crawled into a flipped-over car, and helped rescue a special needs child who was trapped inside. 

KABC-TV reports that Trejo, 75, happened to be in the area when two cars collided in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, after one car ran a red light and smashed into the one the child’s grandmother was driving, which rolled over from the impact.

Trejo crawled into the overturned wreckage from one side, but couldn’t unfasten the kid’s car set, which the actor said undoubtedly saved the boy’s life. Another good Samaritan crawled in from the other side and unlocked the buckles, allowing Trejo to pull the child to safety.

Meanwhile, firefighters had to use equipment to free the boy’s grandmother.

Trejo, who works with special needs children, said he kept the child distracted while the rescuers did their work. “I kept facing him away from the accident,” the actor and entrepreneur noted.

“He was panicked,” Trejo said, explaining how he got the boy out of the wreckage. “I said, ‘OK we have to use our superpowers.’ So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers.’ I said, ‘Do this, with the muscles.’ He said ‘muscles.'”

Neither occupants were seriously hurt.

Trejo summed up his actions to the ABC News affiliate, “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything. It’s how I live my life.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
80°
scattered clouds
humidity: 74%
wind: 8mph S
H 84 • L 84
81°
Fri
77°
Sat
78°
Sun
83°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup