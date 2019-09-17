BREAKING NEWS

Danny McBride in formation for a reboot of ‘Hogan’s Heroes’

Posted On 17 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Danny McBride in formation for a reboot of 'Hogan's Heroes' https://linewsradio.com/danny-mcbride-in-formation-for-a-reboot-of-hogans-heroes/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — The 1960s WWII comedy Hogan’s Heroes is getting the reboot treatment, Deadline is reporting.

The sitcom, based in a prison camp, focused on a group of American POWs who constantly get the better of their German captors.  The reboot will turn the show into an, “action adventure comedy series” co-produced by original series co-creator Al Ruddy, and actor/producer Danny McBride and his Rough House Pictures.

According to the trade, the show will have its stars portraying the descendants of the show’s original heroes, “now scattered around the world, who team up for a global treasure hunt.”

The original series ran from 1961-1971 on CBS, and starred Bob Crane as wily pilot Col. Robert Hogan.  It also featured Werner Klemperer, who won an Emmy for playing the clueless Col. Klink, and future Family Feud host Richard Dawson.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
66°
few clouds
humidity: 45%
wind: 6mph ENE
H 67 • L 65
68°
Wed
66°
Thu
78°
Fri
79°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup