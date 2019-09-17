Entertainment News Danny McBride in formation for a reboot of 'Hogan's Heroes' https://linewsradio.com/danny-mcbride-in-formation-for-a-reboot-of-hogans-heroes/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — The 1960s WWII comedy Hogan’s Heroes is getting the reboot treatment, Deadline is reporting.

The sitcom, based in a prison camp, focused on a group of American POWs who constantly get the better of their German captors. The reboot will turn the show into an, “action adventure comedy series” co-produced by original series co-creator Al Ruddy, and actor/producer Danny McBride and his Rough House Pictures.

According to the trade, the show will have its stars portraying the descendants of the show’s original heroes, “now scattered around the world, who team up for a global treasure hunt.”

The original series ran from 1961-1971 on CBS, and starred Bob Crane as wily pilot Col. Robert Hogan. It also featured Werner Klemperer, who won an Emmy for playing the clueless Col. Klink, and future Family Feud host Richard Dawson.

