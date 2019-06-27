BREAKING NEWS

Dangers from fireworks demonstrated in annual July Fourth warning

Posted On 27 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

nd3000/iStock(NEW YORK) — With fireworks season here, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday held its annual demonstration on the National Mall to remind consumers about the dangers of fireworks and show Americans how to celebrate safely on July Fourth.

Watermelons and life-sized mannequins exploded as they were struck with various fireworks — depicting what could happen if they were used improperly. An emergency room doctor was on hand to detail the kinds of injuries fireworks can cause.

“Last year, there were five reports of fireworks-related deaths involving victims ranging from ages 19-49,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. “All of the deaths were associated with re-loadable aerial devices which can be either be a commercial or professional fireworks.”

Buerkle also warned that the majority of fireworks-related injuries occur during the 30 days surrounding the Fourth of July.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
clear sky
humidity: 64%
wind: 6mph ESE
H 82 • L 77
84°
Fri
84°
Sat
79°
Sun
80°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup