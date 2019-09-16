BREAKING NEWS

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 28 premieres tonight on ABC with dance partner reveal

Posted On 16 Sep 2019
ABC(NEW YORK) — Dancing with the Stars premieres its 28th season tonight and for the first time ever, only then will we learn which professional dancers the contestants will be paired with this season.

As we found out last month, the celebrity contestants are quite the mixed bag, with everyone from Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek to Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown to the controversial casting of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Both Karamo and model Christie Brinkley say they already know who’ll be in the audience cheering them on. Karamo says his Queer Eye cast mates, who were all “super excited” to find out he was doing the show, will hopefully be at the first show, while Christie says she told her two daughters to be in the crowd in case her first episode ends up being her last.

While each of the contestants have their own reasons for saying yes to doing the show, Van Der Beek says for him it was a no-brainer because, “I love to dance, I love to move, I love being front of an audience.”

For The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown, she was looking for something “totally different” to “channel her energy into” after her recent whirlwind season.

As for what we can expect on the dance floor, All That’s Kel Mitchell says we “might” see a Good Burger-themed dance, while The Office’s Kate Flannery says she expects to be “shamed out” of doing her go-to comedic moves.

The other contestants include Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, country singer Lauren Alaina, ex-Lakers player Lamar Odom, former pro-football player Ray Lewis, and The Supremes’ singer Mary Wilson.

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.  

(NOTE: Christie Brinkley has now dropped out of the show due to injury, see related story)

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

