Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban fined for leaking information during league meeting

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for leaking information from a Board of Governor’s meeting to the media.

Sources tell ESPN that Cuban shared information about a vote to allow coaches’ challenges for the upcoming NBA season. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly expressed concern about that information being leaked while the meeting was still in session.

ESPN says Cuban immediately admittedly to leaking the information.

Cuban told ESPN that he appreciates “the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should — but won’t — get fined for leaking to you.”

According to ESPN, it is against league rules to discuss Board of Governors business with outsiders, which is why Cuban was fined. ESPN reports the fine was for $50,000.

