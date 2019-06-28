BREAKING NEWS

Daisy Ridley hints she’s done with ‘Star Wars’ after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’: “It felt like an end”

Posted On 28 Jun 2019
Walt Disney Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Is Daisy Ridley done with Star Wars after The Rise of Skywalker? In a new interview with Vulture, the actress says she currently has no plans to return to the franchise.

“I can’t actually imagine it right now,” she says. “The ending to The Rise of Skywalker…it’s very satisfying. It felt like an end.”

Ridley, who plays Rey in the most recent trilogy of Star Wars films, adds that it may be time for the filmmakers to focus on other Star Wars characters who have never been explored before.  

“There’s so much for the filmmakers to work on,” she says. “So right now, I don’t think so. But who could say, really? An opportunity might present itself.”

The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t come out until December 20, but there are at least three more films in the works at Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

“I love how the movie hasn’t come out and people are like, ‘What about going forward?’” she laughs. “Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series.”

Ridley’s new movie, Ophelia, is out in theaters now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

