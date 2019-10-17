BREAKING NEWS

Dad shot dead by home intruders; wife, 2 young kids survive unharmed: Sheriff

Posted On 17 Oct 2019
kali9/iStock(KATY, Texas) — A 29-year-old man was shot dead by intruders in his Texas home, though his wife and young children, who were also there, escaped without injury, authorities said.

Authorities rushed to the house in Katy, near Houston, just after midnight Wednesday morning, where they found neighbors performing CPR on resident Brenton Estorffe, said Jessica Reyes, spokeswoman for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders took over and 29-year-old Estorffe was pronounced dead at the scene, Reyes said.

The young dad was killed in a home invasion when intruders shot their way into the back of the house, Reyes told ABC News on Thursday.

Estorffe’s wife and his 1-year-old and 3-year-old children were home at the time but all three were not hurt, said Reyes.

The intruders fled without stealing anything, Reyes said, and investigators are working to determine a motive.

The victim’s wife reported two male suspects, but investigators do not have any additional suspect information, said Reyes.

“We have a homeowner here in Fort Bend County who’s no longer with us. A father of two small children, breaks your heart,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said, according to ABC Houston station KTRK. “Pray for this young wife and her two small children because they are without their father. He was there to protect his family.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

