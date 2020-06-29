BREAKING NEWS

Curtains: Broadway closed for the rest of the year

Posted On 29 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0

iStock/400tmax(NEW YORK) — It’s no surprise, but now it’s official: the Great White Way won’t be back for the rest of the year. 

Some 31 Broadway productions had been closed on March 12, when restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic began going into effect. 

For his part, The Broadway League’s Thomas Schumacher said in a statement, “The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so. One thing is for sure, when we return we will be stronger and more needed than ever…”

He went on to say, “on stage and behind the scenes will be possible again when Broadway theatres can safely host full houses.  Every single member of our community is eager to get back to work sharing stories that inspire our audience through the transformative power of a shared live experience.”

The statement also noted, “The Broadway League continues to work with city and state officials as well as leaders in science, technology, and medicine to formulate the best plan to restart the industry.  Some of the logistics being currently reviewed for audience members and employees include: screening and testing, cleaning and sanitizing, wayfinding inside theatres, backstage protocols, and much more.”

No dates have been given for when productions will resume, but it’s thought the curtains might start rising again early in 2021. 

In the meantime, The Broadway League announced refunds or exchanges for tickets already purchased for later this year through January 2021; that information can be found on its website.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup