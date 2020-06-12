Cuomo announces New York state ban on chokeholds

amphotora/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO and AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a series of police reforms Friday that include making police use of chokeholds that result in injury or death a crime.

Cuomo in a tweet called this “a historic moment” for New York.

The reforms also include a repeal of a measure known as 50-A that shields police disciplinary records from public view.

Rev. Al Sharpton, who appeared at Friday’s news conference alongside Cuomo, said the governor “raised the bar” by adding an executive order that requires mayors and police departments to modernize strategies and programs or risk losing state aid.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More