BREAKING NEWS

Cuomo announces New York state ban on chokeholds

Posted On 12 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0

amphotora/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO and AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a series of police reforms Friday that include making police use of chokeholds that result in injury or death a crime.

Cuomo in a tweet called this “a historic moment” for New York.

The reforms also include a repeal of a measure known as 50-A that shields police disciplinary records from public view.

Rev. Al Sharpton, who appeared at Friday’s news conference alongside Cuomo, said the governor “raised the bar” by adding an executive order that requires mayors and police departments to modernize strategies and programs or risk losing state aid.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup