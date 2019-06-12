Cuba Gooding Jr. will surrender to New York City cops to face groping charge
(NEW YORK) — Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will surrender to police in New York City Thursday to face a misdemeanor forcible touching charge, his attorney confirmed to ABC News.
The charge stems from accusations that the actor groped a woman on Sunday at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar, a charge Gooding Jr. has denied.
The People Vs. O.J. Simpson and Jerry Maguire star plans to turn himself in at the NYPD’s 25 Precinct between noon and 1 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, according to his defense attorney Mark Jay Heller.
This is not the first time that Gooding, 51, has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately.
In 2012, a group of women claimed he fondled them in a New Mexico bar, but the Gooding told TMZ at the time that the allegations were “bulls**t.” No charges were ever filed in that case.
That same year, he was also accused of pushing a female bartender in New Orleans and a warrant was issued for his arrest. CNN reported at the time that the bartender dropped all charges.
The actor has also had many high-profile messy nights out since he separated from his wife in 2014. The New York Post detailed them in a recent article called “The Five-Year Party Also Known as Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Life”
