Critical fire weather conditions possible for California’s Glass, Dolan fires in coming days

(NEW YORK) — Wildfires continue to burn in California as more gusty winds, and record high temperatures are expected for the West Coast.

Critical fire weather conditions are possible in California in the coming days for the Dolan and Glass fires, according to the National Weather Service. A fire weather watch has been issued for both blazes.

The Zogg Fire, burning near Shasta County, has grown to about 52,000 acres with 7% containment and killed four people, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Dolan Fire has burned 125,000 acres and is 40% contained.

Meanwhile, the dangerous Glass Incident Fire has nearly quadrupled in size in the last 24 hours, burning more than 48,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties. The wildfire has forced at least 68,000 people to evacuate, officials said. So far, according to Cal Fire, the incident has burned 42,360 acres in the North Bay and is 2% contained. At least 113 structures have been destroyed.

Fire shelters, which are aluminized cloth tents that offer protection by reflecting radiant heat and providing a volume of breathable air, have been deployed in response to the Glass Fire. Two firefighters on the front line in Napa County had to take refuge in the shelters late Sunday night as gusty off-shore winds intensified the fire conditions. They were uninjured, but several transport vehicles were damaged.

The August Complex Fire in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake and Colusa counties is the largest fire in California history as it now nears 1 million acres burned.

There are currently 26 major wildfires burning in California. More than 17,000 firefighters are battling the blazes.

More than 8,100 fires in the state this year have burned over 3.9 million acres, destroyed more than 7,200 structures and killed 30 people.

The recent heat in the West has helped fuel the flames. Forty-two uncontained fires are burning across eight states.

In the last 24 hours, record highs were either tied or broken in Medford, Oregon, (98 degrees) Fresno, California, (102 degrees) Woodland Hills, California, (108 degrees) and even in San Diego, a record high of 96 degrees was reached.

Now, attention turns to gusty, dry winds coming to the San Francisco Bay area Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 mph are expected and a fire weather watch has been issued.

In addition to the wind, a heat advisory has been issued for the Bay area, including San Francisco and also for southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego. Temperatures could reach 90 to 100 degrees in those cities Wednesday.

Unfortunately, there is no relief through Friday for the heat. Temperatures will hover near 100 degrees for most of the area, with Palm Springs forecast to be near 110 degrees for the next three days.

Low humidity is also expected in California for the rest of the week, and locally gusty winds could be experienced in the Sierra and associated foothills and southern California mountain regions.

Over the weekend, a cooling trend is expected to lower temperatures and raise humidity.

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

