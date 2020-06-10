Cristobal remnants lead to severe weather from Great Lakes to Northeast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Remnants of Cristobal combined with a frontal storm system to produce gusty winds and damage in Chicago, downing trees and even interrupting local train service.

Winds gusted up to 62 mph at Chicago’s Midway airport.

In eastern Iowa, more than 5 inches of rain fell, flooding roads and neighborhoods.

Five tornadoes were reported across Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri, but no damage was reported.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are without power in Oklahoma City Wednesday morning, as winds continue to gust near 50 mph.

On the back side of this storm system, more than 15 inches of snow fell in Colorado Tuesday.

Now, this storm system will move east into Michigan, Ohio and into Pennsylvania and New York, where damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail are possible.

Major cities in the path of these storms are Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Out west, heat, dry air and brush fires are all in the forecast for Southern California Wednesday.

Several cities hit record or near-record temperatures this week. Anaheim, California had a record 103 degrees, Los Angeles downtown hit a record high Tuesday of 98 degrees and LAX also hit a record high of 93 degrees.

Even normally comfortable San Diego tied a record at 93 degrees.

More heat is in the forecast for Southern California Wednesday. A heat advisory continues for Los Angeles as temps rise into the mid to upper 90s once again.

