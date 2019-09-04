BREAKING NEWS

Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott agree on six-year contract extension

Posted On 04 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott agree on six-year contract extension https://linewsradio.com/cowboys-ezekiel-elliott-agree-on-six-year-contract-extension/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Ezekiel Elliott will remain in a Dallas Cowboys uniform through 2026, the team announced Wednesday.

The Cowboys have reached an agreement with the 24-year-old running back to extend his contract by six years.

The $90 million extension has $50 million guaranteed and when coupled with the amount Elliott was already expected to make in 2019 and 2020 through his previous contract, the 2016 draft pick stands to make more than $100 million through 2026, ESPN reports.

Elliot, who missed all of training camp and preseason while negotiations were underway, may resume practice with the team as early as Wednesday.

Dallas kicks off its regular season Sunday against the New York Giants.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
broken clouds
humidity: 83%
wind: 18mph S
H 82 • L 81
73°
Thu
69°
Fri
75°
Sat
76°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup