COVID theater shut-downs lead to Oscars changes

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
ABC TV/AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — The Oscars are changing up the rules in light of COVID-19’s effect on the movie industry.

For this year only, due the closure of movie theaters across the country, streamed films will be eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards.

The rule typically states that a film must be shown in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County for a theatrical-qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days, during which screenings must occur at least three times daily.

With the fate of theater operations still unkown, it’s possible that films that would be in the running for the next Oscars ceremony might not have a theatrical run at all — especially considering production delays caused by the pandemic.

