COVID-19 delays ‘Candyman’ reboot, ‘Halloween’ movies

Posted On 09 Jul 2020
Universal Studios(LOS ANGELES) — On-screen terrors Candyman and Michael Myers may be scary, but coronavirus is worse: more movie openings have been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Variety reports Universal Pictures has pushed back the premiere date for Jordan Peele’s Candyman, originally set to open September 25, will now debut three weeks later on October 15. 

The openings for the studios two Halloween sequels have been delayed as well, each being pushed back a year.  Halloween Kills, originally set to bow on October 16, 2020, will now open October 15, 2021. Halloween Ends will move from October 15, 2021 to October 14, 2022.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

