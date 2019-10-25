‘Countdown’ and ‘Black and Blue’ among this week’s new releases

Marion Curtis/StarPix(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Countdown — A nurse who downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die and learns she has two days to live. She then must beat the clock, and a mysterious figure haunting her, to stay alive before time runs out. Elizabeth Lail stars. Rated PG-13.

* Black and Blue — This cop thriller stars Tyrese Gibson as a convenience store owner who reluctantly helps a police officer, played by Naomi Harris, who is framed for murder by a group of corrupt cops. Frank Grillo also stars. Rated R.

* The Current War: Director’s Cut — After numerous setbacks, including artistic differences between director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and producer Harvey Weinstein, and the subsequent accusations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, this 2017 docudrama is finally seeing the light of day, with a cut approved by Gomez-Rejon. It chronicles the dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, played respectively by Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. Tom Holland and Katherine Waterston also star. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Western Stars — This concert film features footage of Bruce Springsteen performing songs from his latest album, Western Stars, backed by a 30-piece orchestra and some of the musicians who contributed to the record. The music segments are interspersed with sweeping, cinematic footage of the Western U.S., and a narrative voiceover from Springsteen, who muses on his life and reflects on the themes on which he touches in the songs. Rated PG.

* Frankie — Isabelle Huppert, Greg Kinnear, Marisa Tomei and Jérémie Renier star in this drama about three generations of a European family who come together for a vacation in Portugal and grapple with a life-changing experience. Rated PG-13.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More