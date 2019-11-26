BREAKING NEWS

Could an Oscar nom be next? Jennifer Lopez to receive Spotlight Award Palm Springs International Film Festival

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Barbara Nitke/STX (LOS ANGELES) — Following in the footsteps of Amy Adams, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Jessica Chastain, Rooney Mara and Julia Roberts — all of whom received Oscar nominations after they’d received it, Deadline explains — Jennifer Lopez will receive the Spotlight Award from the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The actress, recording artist and producer will be recognized for her performance in the hit Hustlers, which she also produced, at the fest’s annual gala on January 2.

The film festival runs from Jan. 2-13 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film Hustlers,” the festival’s organizers noted in a release. “For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award.”

Other stars who will be honored at the festival this year include  Joker‘s Joaquin Phoenix, The Irishman director Martin Scorsese, and Judy star Renée Zellweger.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
42°
broken clouds
humidity: 100%
wind: 3mph SW
H 53 • L 44
55°
Tue
57°
Wed
53°
Thu
45°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup