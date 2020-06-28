Coronavirus updates: Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 10 million

iStock/koto_fejaBy: JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 499,000 people worldwide.

Over 10 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 125,539 deaths.



Latest:

– San Antonio issues ‘stay home’ alert as 795 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, a daily high

– US coronavirus death toll surpasses 125,000 as cases top 2.5 million

– 4 states had record high case numbers on Saturday

– St. Patrick’s Cathedral to hold first public mass since March

Here’s how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.



5:57 a.m.: Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 10 million

A new milestone was reached early Sunday morning, with more than 10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, per John Hopkins University tally.

The current number according to Johns Hopkins University now stands at 10,001,527.

The United States has been the worst-affected country, with more than 2.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 125,539 deaths. The U.S. is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom as the worst affected countries in the world.



2:56 a.m.: San Antonio issues ‘stay home’ alert as 795 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, a daily high

San Antonio officials urged residents to stay home as the city recorded its highest number of cases in a single day.

An emergency alert was sent out just minutes after the city reported 795 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the city’s total number of cases to 9,652. Two new deaths were reported and the death toll is now at 107.

The Wireless Emergency Alert, similar to an Amber Alert, urges residents to stay home, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and avoid gathering with people outside of your household.

“This action is reserved only for emergencies, and we have clearly reached emergency status,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a press release. “We need every person in San Antonio and Bexar County to take this crisis seriously and behave accordingly to slow the exponential growth of the virus.”

In San Antonio, there are currently 984 available staffed beds and 449 ventilators, or 21% of beds and 66% of ventilators.



1:25 a.m.: 4 states had record high case numbers on Saturday

Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Nevada all hit record high numbers of cases on Saturday with Nevada more than doubling their highest daily total.

Nevada had never reported more than 500 cases in a day but, on Saturday, the state reported almost 1,100. The positive rate and hospitalizations in the state are rising, too.

Georgia also reported a record high in cases at almost 2,000. The 7-day average for cases has nearly tripled since late May. Hospitalizations have also gone right back up after falling from May into June.

Meanwhile, South Carolina blew past its original record mark for most COVID-19 cases in a single day with nearly 1,599 positive tests on Saturday. Previously, the high was 1,293. Also, there were 15 new confirmed deaths and 2 probable deaths listed in the stated related to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 132,545 cases of COVID-19 with 9,636 new positive cases on Saturday. The total of tests yesterday was 76,129 with a 12.7% positivity rate.

In total across the United States, around 43,000 new cases were reported on Saturday which comes close to the record. These numbers are a result of increased testing capturing the rapid spread of the virus across a large swath of the country.

States also reported 591,000 completed tests on Saturday. The U.S. never hit 500,000 tests in a day before June and has now surpassed that number in nine of the past 10 days.



12:29 a.m.: St. Patrick’s Cathedral to hold 1st public mass since March

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City will reopen for its first public mass since March on Sunday morning.

The cathedral said in a statement that they will begin to have a small number of masses throughout the week at 25% capacity.

Those entering the Cathedral must follow strict COVID-19 CDC guidelines including social distancing and wearing a face mask during the services.



ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway, Jason Volack, Josh Hoyos, Brian Hartman and Matt Foster contributed to this report.



