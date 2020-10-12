Coronavirus live updates: Mexico confirms first case of someone with both COVID-19, influenza

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than one million people worldwide.

Over 37.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country-to-country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 7.7 million diagnosed cases and at least 214,771 deaths.

California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 855,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 818,000 cases and over 734,000 cases, respectively.

More than 190 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least 10 of which are in crucial phase three studies. Of those 10 potential vaccines in late-stage trials, there are currently five that will be available in the United States if approved.

Here’s how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:

Oct 12, 6:28 am

India becomes second country in the world to surpass seven million cases

India confirmed another 66,732 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, driving the country’s tally to more than 7.1 million.

An additional 816 coronavirus-related fatalities were also recorded. The country’s cumulative totals now stand at 7,120,538 confirmed cases and 109,150 deaths, according to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India is only the second country in the world to surpass seven million total cases, after the United States. The spread of the virus in India appears to have slowed down since mid-September, when the country registered a record 97,894 new cases in a single day. So far this month, India is averaging more than 70,000 cases per day.

India is still on track to become the pandemic’s worst-hit nation within days, overtaking the United States, where more than 7.4 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Oct 12, 5:36 am

China to test entire city of nine million amid outbreak linked to hospital

All nine million residents of the Chinese city of Qingdao will be tested for COVID-19 this week amid an outbreak linked to a hospital.

The Qingdao Municipal Health Commission made the announcement in a statement Monday, saying the entire city would be tested within five days and the results would be released immediately. The move comes after nine new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Qingdao, of which eight are patients at the city’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one is a family member. Four of the cases were asymptomatic, which China does not count as confirmed cases.

The Qingdao Municipal Health Commission said the specific source of infection remains under investigation.

As of Monday, 114,862 people — including medical staff and newly hospitalized patients — had tested negative for COVID-19 in Qingdao, according to the city’s health commission.

China’s National Health Commission has so far reported 85,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,634 deaths on the Chinese mainland, where the coronavirus pandemic began last December.

Oct 12, 5:05 am

US reports more than 44,000 new cases



There were 44,614 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States on Sunday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily tally is down by more than 10,000 from the previous day and falls well under the country’s record set on July 16, when there were 77,255 new cases in a 24-hour-reporting period.

An additional 400 coronavirus-related fatalities were also recorded Sunday, down from a peak of 2,666 new fatalities reported on April 17.

A total of 7,762,809 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 214,771 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country’s cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July. The daily tally of new cases has gradually come down since then but has started to climb again in recent weeks.

Week-over-week comparisons show the number of new cases reported across the nation continues to go up, as does the usage of intensive care units, but the number of new deaths are down, according to an internal memo from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was obtained by ABC News last week.

Oct 12, 4:46 am

Mexico confirms first case of someone with both COVID-19 and influenza

Mexico has confirmed its first case of an individual who has tested positive for both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.

Dr. Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra, director general of epidemiology at the Mexican Ministry of Health, told a press conference Sunday night that the case was detected in a 54-year-old woman with a number of preexisting conditions who remains hospitalized in stable condition after developing COVID-19 symptoms. She’s a cancer survivor and suffers from autoimmune disease, chronic pulmonary issues as well as obesity, according to Zegarra.

Zegarra said the woman first displayed symptoms of COVID-19 at the end of September and was hospitalized. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 as she awaited the results of a panel of over a dozen viral exams. The patient started to receive therapy for COVID-19 and was later discharged from the hospital between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 after her condition improved.

On Oct. 8, while at home, the woman started to have a fever and respiratory issues again. She was admitted to the hospital a second time, according to Zegarra.

On Saturday, the patient’s full virus panel test returned with positive results for both COVID-19 and influenza, Zegarra said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mexico’s health ministry has confirmed more than 817,000 cases of COVID-19 with at least 83,781 deaths. The country has the four-highest death toll from COVID-19 in the world, according to tallies kept by Johns Hopkins University.

