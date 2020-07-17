Coronavirus live updates: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker files lawsuit to require face masks in schools

Ovidiu Dugulan/iStockBy WILLIAM MANSELL and ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 589,000 people worldwide.

Over 13.8 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 138,359 deaths.

Here is how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Check back for updates.



9:20 a.m.: New cases in US increased by 18% in last week

There were more than 436,000 new coronavirus cases in the United States from last Thursday to Wednesday, marking an 18.4% increase from the previous week, according to an internal FEMA memo obtained by ABC News.

The national test positivity rate also increased from 9.4% to 9.9% in the last seven days and the case fatality rate reached 3.9%, according to the memo.

The memo also offered a detailed and startling look at how the pandemic is affecting certain states.

In Iowa, there were 31 deaths in the past week — a 94% increase compared to the prior week — and 3,852 new cases reported in the past week — a 31% increase compared to the week before.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds attributed the new cases to a rise in young people, specifically those in the 18 to 40 age group, getting infected, according to the memo.

In Kansas, of the 3,203 new cases reported in the past week, the average age of the infected was 37 years old.

Mississippi recorded 165 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, compared with a national average of 119 per 100,000.

Both Mississippi and South Carolina reported a test positivity rate of more than 10%.

8:56 a.m.: Maryland governor says Trump is ‘his own worst enemy’ during COVID crisis



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan stood by his criticism of President Donald Trump’s early handling of the coronavirus, saying that the president is “his own worst enemy.”

In an interview Friday on Good Morning America, Hogan said he thinks Trump sometimes “just reacts” rather than listens to the experts.

“I do think that sometimes the president still ought to focus on listening to people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, listening to the folks at the CDC and really taking good advice of some of the people on his team working hard and doing a good job rather than just, you know, kind of changing their message and changing the position,” Hogan said.

He went on, “Sometimes I think he just reacts, he’s his own worst enemy by coming out and just tweeting something that makes no sense and goes against what everyone else in the administration is saying.”

Hogan, who chairs the Republican Governors Association, said it’s “no secret” that other Republicans have concerns about the president’s leadership.

“Well, there’s no secret, I think, that there are other Republican elected officials, both governors and senators and congressmen who have some frustrations, you know, that while they may be supportive of the president they still have some pretty big concerns about some of the shortcomings and some of the things that have gone wrong,” Hogan said.

Hogan said it’s understandable that some don’t want the “wrath of the president,” but he noted his strong polling position in his home state compared to the president’s.

Hogan, who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, declined to say if he’ll vote for the president in November.

7:24 a.m.: India surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases



India has now surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, joining the United States and Brazil as the only three countries in the world to do so.

There are at least 1,003,832 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in India, according to a John Hopkins University tally. The coronavirus death toll in the country now stands at least 25,602.

The U.S., leading the world in coronavirus cases, has more than three times that amount with at least 3,576,221 diagnosed cases.

India’s announcement that it crossed the tragic milestone followed Brazil, which said it surpassed 2 million cases on Thursday.



4:40 a.m.: Illinois governor files suit to require masks in schools

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with the state health director and the state superintendent, have filed a lawsuit aimed at requiring face coverings in schools.

“As a father, I would not send my children to a school where face coverings are not required because the science is clear: face coverings are critical to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Pritzker said in a statement Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, according to the Illinois attorney general’s office.

The complaint is being brought against three schools that have “announced their refusal” to follow the public health guidance from the various state agencies and the governor’s executive orders, according to the complaint.

“From the CDC to the American Academy of Pediatrics, doctors and epidemiologists agree that in order to bring large groups of people together, especially indoors, a face covering is needed to stop the spread. As school districts finalize their fall operations plans, it is imperative that they understand these clear evidence-based requirements to wear face coverings need to be followed to keep our children, teachers and communities healthy and safe,” Pritzker said.

According to the lawsuit, three schools issued a letter contending the governor’s order was not lawful. The state asks the court to verify that the governor’s order was lawful, and for “injunctive relief to require the Schools to stop refusing to comply with the executive orders and Guidance,” according to the complaint.

Illinois has more than 159,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with at least 7,452 deaths.

Pritzker’s lawsuit seeking to require masks comes after Georgia’s governor is doing the opposite. Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday banning mask mandates and announced the state is suing Atlanta after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms enacted a citywide face-covering rule.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More