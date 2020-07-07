BREAKING NEWS

Cops investigating human head found by road

Posted On 07 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0

vmargineanu/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — Homicide detectives in Florida are investigating a shocking discovery in St. Petersburg: a human head that was found in the street.

A jogger informed St. Petersburg police officers of the remains at the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. around 7 a.m. local time, according to a police spokeswoman. Detectives arrived at the scene and closed off the street to traffic as they conducted their investigation, according to the spokeswoman.

St. Petersburg police said they did not have any details about the discovery as of Tuesday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing. They are urging anyone with information to call 727-893-7780.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup