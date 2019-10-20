BREAKING NEWS

Controlled demolition takes down 1 crane looming over New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel

Posted On 20 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Controlled demolition takes down 1 crane looming over New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel https://linewsradio.com/controlled-demolition-takes-down-1-crane-looming-over-new-orleans-hard-rock-hotel/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

WGNO(NEW ORLEANS) — Crews have conducted a controlled demolition at the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans to bring down two cranes standing at the site.

Video of the demolition showed a brief explosion followed by one of the cranes toppling to the ground. The other crane appeared to remain standing after the smoke cleared.

The demolition was originally planned for Friday but was delayed until Sunday.

Three workers were killed and dozens more people were injured after the cranes collapsed on Oct. 12. The cranes were a source of major concern as they continued to sway after the accident.

City officials ordered an evacuation of the area surrounding the partially collapsed hotel, located on the edge of the historic French Quarter, on Sunday morning. Demolition crews attached small explosives known as energetic materials to the cranes in an effort to bring them down in the same place as where they were standing several stories above the ground.

The remains of two the deceased are still inside the unstable building, and first responders hope to retrieve them once the demolition was complete.

Ten of the injured victims have filed a lawsuit against five companies involved in the construction.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
53°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 87%
wind: 7mph NE
H 56 • L 54
61°
Mon
58°
Tue
59°
Wed
61°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup