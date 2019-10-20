U.S. NEWS Controlled demolition takes down 1 crane looming over New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel https://linewsradio.com/controlled-demolition-takes-down-1-crane-looming-over-new-orleans-hard-rock-hotel/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

WGNO(NEW ORLEANS) — Crews have conducted a controlled demolition at the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans to bring down two cranes standing at the site.

Video of the demolition showed a brief explosion followed by one of the cranes toppling to the ground. The other crane appeared to remain standing after the smoke cleared.

NEW: Video of the controlled demolition of two cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans shows an explosion followed by one of the cranes falling to the ground. The other crane appeared to remain standing after the smoke cleared. https://t.co/j8qWmUwaJy pic.twitter.com/00IgdWjwEV — ABC News (@ABC) October 20, 2019

The demolition was originally planned for Friday but was delayed until Sunday.

Three workers were killed and dozens more people were injured after the cranes collapsed on Oct. 12. The cranes were a source of major concern as they continued to sway after the accident.

City officials ordered an evacuation of the area surrounding the partially collapsed hotel, located on the edge of the historic French Quarter, on Sunday morning. Demolition crews attached small explosives known as energetic materials to the cranes in an effort to bring them down in the same place as where they were standing several stories above the ground.

The remains of two the deceased are still inside the unstable building, and first responders hope to retrieve them once the demolition was complete.

Ten of the injured victims have filed a lawsuit against five companies involved in the construction.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.