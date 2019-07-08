BREAKING NEWS

Congressional Democrats issue 1st round of subpoenas in emoluments suit against Trump

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Congressional Democrats issue 1st round of subpoenas in emoluments suit against Trump https://linewsradio.com/congressional-democrats-issue-1st-round-of-subpoenas-in-emoluments-suit-against-trump/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Congressional Democrats have begun issuing subpoenas as part of the discovery process in their emoluments lawsuit targeting President Donald Trump, according to a statement issued Monday by the two members of Congress leading the suit.

The 37 subpoenas issued “to a number of Trump business enterprises, including the Trump Organization, [seek] information about foreign government payments accepted by six Trump properties, as well as trademarks granted to Trump businesses by foreign governments,” according to a statement from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on behalf of the more than 200 Democrats who signed on to the lawsuit.

Democrats sued President Trump last summer, arguing that under the foreign emoluments clause in the Constitution, Congress must consent to all foreign payments — or emoluments — his businesses earn, including his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The lawmakers are suing for standing to sign off on any foreign business conducted by President Trump’s businesses.

“We are taking an important step towards obtaining key documents to understand the full scope of Trump’s foreign business dealings,” Rep. Nadler wrote in a statement on Monday.

In June, the federal district judge overseeing their case, Judge Emmet Sullivan, denied President Trump’s latest bid to block the lawsuit and allowed Democrats to begin collecting evidence in discovery.

Earlier on Monday, Justice Department attorneys representing President Trump asked the D.C. circuit appeals court to intervene and halt this “extraordinary case,” as they called it.

Appeals are typically filed after a case has been settled. But Trump’s legal team wants an appeals court to intervene now, “given the unique and fundamental separation-of-powers concerns presented by allowing a suit to proceed and discovery to commence,” the Justice Department lawyers wrote Monday.

Elizabeth Wydra, the president of the Constitution Accountability Center, who argued the case in court on behalf of congressional Democrats, wrote Monday that she is “confident that the D.C. Circuit will reject this latest, groundless attempt to delay these proceedings and, as the District Court did, allow discovery to proceed.”

President Trump is facing another emoluments lawsuit brought jointly by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, which argues that Trump violated the U.S. Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause by benefiting from the patronage of foreign dignitaries at the Trump International Hotel, which is located just a few blocks away from the White House.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
mist
humidity: 93%
wind: 4mph NNW
H 72 • L 69
82°
Wed
80°
Thu
86°
Fri
86°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup