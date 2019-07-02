Entertainment News Congrats: 'OITNB' star Danielle Brooks announces her pregnancy https://linewsradio.com/congrats-oitnb-star-danielle-brooks-announces-her-pregnancy/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Credit: ABC/Randy Holmes (NEW YORK) — Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks has some major news and she’s ready to share it with the world.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Brooks revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test. “I’m happily pregnant!”

According to Brooks’ Instagram Story, she’s five months’ along.

Although Brooks did not share the name of the baby’s father, the actress previously had debuted a new beau on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2018.

“What I’ve always imagined love to feel like,” she wrote at the time, captioning a photo of herself wearing a gown and posing with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, who she refers to as “D,” was spotted in another V-Day post this year.

“True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts,” she wrote, sharing a photo of them together. “#valentinesday Love you D.”

There is no word on whether or not the two are still together.

Meanwhile, Orange Is the New Black returns for its final season on July 26 on Netflix.

