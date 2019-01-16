Entertainment News Comedian Jamie Lee to launch “feminist wedding show” based on her book 'Weddiculous' https://linewsradio.com/comedian-jamie-lee-to-launch-feminist-wedding-show-based-on-her-book-weddiculous/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for New York Magazine(NEW YORK) — Comedian Jamie Lee intends to corner the market on feminist wedding shows.

The Crashing actress confirms to ABC Radio that her 2016 book Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide to Being a Bride, is heading to the small screen.

“Yes, we are turning the book into a TV show,” she says. “I can’t say for what streaming service but I am determined to make Weddiculous sort of the first-ever feminist wedding show.”

She adds, “We’re in the process of casting that, so if there are any people getting married [who] would like a little assistance with their wedding process, I’m your girl.”

Lee was inspired to write the book during her own wedding planning with now-husband, Dan Black. It was a way to show brides-to-be that not everything has to be as shiny and perfect as the bridal blogs would have you believe.

Making the book into a TV series was the next logical step, considering that Lee is a longtime fan of wedding reality shows. She even appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

“I applied through the website, I didn’t hear back, I was devastated,” she says. “It was my dream to go on that show. Then I went out and bought my dress on my own…And then the day after I bought my wedding dress, I got a call from TLC.”

She ended up keeping her original wedding dress, but she did get a fun fitting at famed bridal salon Kleinfeld’s.

If you want a chance to be on her wedding show, you can apply by emailing WeddingCasting@itv.com. Meanwhile, you can catch Lee on the third season of HBO’s Crashing, premiering Sunday at 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.