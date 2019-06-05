Entertainment News Come out and play with Mark Hamill's Chucky in new 'Child's Play' trailer https://linewsradio.com/come-out-and-play-with-mark-hamills-chucky-in-new-childs-play-trailer/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Orion Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — We get to hear a little more of Mark Hamill’s take on the killer doll Chucky, in the creepy new trailer for the upcoming reboot of the classic 1988 horror flick Child’s Play.

The Star Wars actor’s voice is barely recognizable as he plays a frightening game of “peekaboo” with his new owner Andy Barclay, played by Gabriel Bateman. “If they don’t let us play, they all go away,” warns Hamill’s Chucky, before asking a frightened Andy, “Are we having fun now?”

Child’s Play, also starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry opens nationwide June 21.

