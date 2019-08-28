BREAKING NEWS

College football players shave heads to support coach with cancer

Posted On 28 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News College football players shave heads to support coach with cancer https://linewsradio.com/college-football-players-shave-heads-to-support-coach-with-cancer/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

33ft/iStock(BATESVILLE, Ark.) — Members of an Arkansas college football team surprised their offensive coordinator, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, by shaving their heads in solidarity.

One by one, players on the Lyon College squad lined up to share a hug with coach Kris Sweet.

Sweet was hired to be the team’s offensive coordinator just this past offseason, but already players are establishing a lifelong bond.

More than one freshly shorn player can be heard saying, “It’s all for you, coach,” in an emotional video posted to Twitter this week by the school’s athletic department.

Lyon College kicks off its 2019 season Saturday with a home game against Missouri Baptist University.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
overcast clouds
humidity: 83%
wind: 6mph ENE
H 71 • L 70
79°
Thu
81°
Fri
75°
Sat
74°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup