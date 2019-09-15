BREAKING NEWS

Collapsed deck in New Jersey injures at least 21

Posted On 14 Sep 2019
Ahmad Austin/The Press of Atlantic City(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) —  The deck of a New Jersey home collapsed around 6 p.m. on Saturday, injuring at least 21 people, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV.

Exactly how many people were hurt was not immediately clear.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in the city of Wildwood, WPVI reported.

Several of those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

