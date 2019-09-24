BREAKING NEWS

Clinic in Seoul performs abortion on patient by mistake 

Posted On 24 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Clinic in Seoul performs abortion on patient by mistake   https://linewsradio.com/clinic-in-seoul-performs-abortion-on-patient-by-mistake%e2%80%a8/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Mikumi/iStock(SEOUL, South Korea) — A nurse at a gynecology clinic in Seoul, South Korea mistakenly injected anesthesia to a pregnant patient seeking nutritional shots after mixing up her identity with another patient, according to Seoul Gangseo Police.

The victim, a Vietnamese woman pregnant with a 6-week-old fetus, fell asleep not knowing that a doctor was conducting an abortion. The doctor, police say, also failed to check and confirm the patient’s identity.

“The police charged the doctor and nurse on suspicion of professional negligence, as they admitted to committing such offense,” Seoul Gangseo Police told ABC News.

Police have launched an investigation into the tragic mix-up and the case will soon be sent to the prosecutor’s office.

The victim had visited the hospital with her husband last month for a pregnancy test and was prescribed an IV solution for nutritional supplements. She returned to the hospital the next day after bleeding and was told by another doctor that she had gone through an abortion.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
few clouds
humidity: 53%
wind: 16mph W
H 75 • L 73
74°
Wed
77°
Thu
71°
Fri
80°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup