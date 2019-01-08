Sports News Clemson overpowers Alabama in championship game, wins 44-16 https://linewsradio.com/clemson-overpowers-alabama-in-championship-game-wins-44-16/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(SANTA CLARA, Calif.) — The Clemson Tigers dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 to take home its second national championship in the past three seasons. Alabama, ranked No. 1, had been the favorite to win.

With the victory, Clemson finished its season 15-0, becoming the first Division I/FBS team to end with a perfect record since Penn in 1897, according to ESPN.

The Tigers will celebrate their win at home on Saturday with a victory parade beginning at 9 a.m. ET followed by a celebration at Clemson Memorial Stadium at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.