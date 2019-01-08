BREAKING NEWS

Clemson overpowers Alabama in championship game, wins 44-16

Posted On 08 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Clemson overpowers Alabama in championship game, wins 44-16 https://linewsradio.com/clemson-overpowers-alabama-in-championship-game-wins-44-16/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(SANTA CLARA, Calif.) — The Clemson Tigers dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 to take home its second national championship in the past three seasons. Alabama, ranked No. 1, had been the favorite to win.

With the victory, Clemson finished its season 15-0, becoming the first Division I/FBS team to end with a perfect record since Penn in 1897, according to ESPN.

The Tigers will celebrate their win at home on Saturday with a victory parade beginning at 9 a.m. ET followed by a celebration at Clemson Memorial Stadium at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
44°
light rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 8mph SE
H 45 • L 45
46°
Wed
38°
Thu
31°
Fri
27°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup