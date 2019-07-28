BREAKING NEWS

Cincinnati Bengals WR AJ Green carted off during first practice

Posted On 27 Jul 2019
artisteer/iStock(NEW YORK) —  Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green was carted off the field with an apparent foot injury during the team’s first practice of the year on Saturday.

Green sustained the injury toward the end of the practice after making contact with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

First year head coach Zac Taylor would not comment on the severity of the injury.

“We’ll find out a little bit more about him later on,” Taylor said. “I don’t want to speculate on anything. We’ll find out more.”

Green’s left shoe was removed prior to leaving the field. Last year, Green missed seven games with a right toe injury.

The 2018 season was only the second time the 30-year-old did not have at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

He is entering the last year of his current contract.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

