BREAKING NEWS

Cincinnati Bengals’ A.J. Green suffers setback, out indefinitely

Posted On 08 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(CINCINNATI) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has suffered another setback as he tries to return from an ankle injury suffered during the preseason, and now his return is completely up in the air.

The star receiver says he is unlikely to make his season debut this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. He told reporters that his left ankle didn’t respond well to workouts earlier in the week.

“For me, just gotta make sure I feel comfortable going out there and pushing it,” Green said Thursday. “I [have to] take care of me first before anything else.”

Green tore multiple ligaments in his ankle during the team’s first preseason practice in Dayton, Ohio. Bengals players criticized the turf on that field after the injury.

Green had begun doing individual drills in recent weeks, and was said to be nearing full participation in practice. But on Thursday he said “my ankle is saying it’s too much. That’s when you gotta back off.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
36°
overcast clouds
humidity: 64%
wind: 10mph N
H 39 • L 36
40°
Fri
47°
Sat
54°
Sun
57°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup