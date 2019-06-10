BREAKING NEWS

Church of England backs medicinal cannabis investments

Posted On 10 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Church of England backs medicinal cannabis investments  https://linewsradio.com/church-of-england-backs-medicinal-cannabis-investments/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

tvirbickis/iStock(LONDON) — The body responsible for investing the funds of the Church of England has said it is willing to invest in the medicinal cannabis industry for the first time, saying it holds the drug to the same standard as other pharmaceuticals.

The Church Commissioners is the Church’s historic endowment fund and holds assets worth £8.2 billion (nearly $10.4 million). The Church Commissioners is a closed fund, meaning it does not take in new contributions. Profits from the investments are used to pay for bishops and ministry costs, supporting local dioceses and clergy pensions.

The announcement follows a change in the law in the United Kingdom with regards to medicinal cannabis. The U.K. legalized the use of medicinal cannabis in November 2018, following in the footsteps of Canada and many states in the U.S.

“There has been no change to our overall position on medicines,” a spokesperson for the Church Commissioners told ABC News. “We will hold medicinal cannabis to the same standards as we hold other pharmaceuticals, and invest only if properly licensed and regulated for medicinal use.”

Investments in the medicinal cannabis market will have to fall in line with the Church of England’s Ethical Investment Policy, which places restrictions on how the Church can invest in companies that generate profits from industries such as gambling, alcohol and tobacco.

The Church’s willingness to invest in medicinal cannabis reflects how fast the industry is growing worldwide. The global legal cannabis market will swell from $11 billion in 2018 to over $50 billion in 2029, according to financial services company Jefferies.

Hari Guliani, the chief operating officer of the British medicinal cannabis Grow Biotech, told ABC News the announcement is “indicative that perceptions of medical cannabis are changing across the board.”

“There is a lot of research being undertaken globally on medical cannabis that will help everyone’s understanding, but it does seem that the distinction between medical and recreational cannabis remains unclear for some people,” he said. “With groups like the Church of England considering investments in medical cannabis, we can expect perceptions to continue to change.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
moderate rain
humidity: 77%
wind: 13mph ESE
H 66 • L 65
75°
Tue
75°
Wed
68°
Thu
73°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup