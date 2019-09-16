BREAKING NEWS

Christie Brinkley out of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ daughter Sailor steps in

Posted On 16 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Christie Brinkley out of 'Dancing with the Stars,' daughter Sailor steps in https://linewsradio.com/christie-brinkley-out-of-dancing-with-the-stars-daughter-sailor-steps-in/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Justin Stephens(HOLLYWOOD) — The new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars begins tonight, but we already have our first casualty of the season.

While rehearsing for tonight’s premiere, supermodel Christie Brinkley suffered injuries to her wrist and arm which required surgery, according to a statement by ABC.  She is now unable to continue on the show; however, her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will step in to replace her mom.

According to ABC, Sailor, a Sports Illustrated model, learned her mom’s routine for tonight’s premiere in just hours, and will now remain to compete for the entire season.

“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” concluded ABC’s statement.

Dancing with the Stars, with contestants including Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, ex-NBA player Lamar Odom and former pro football player Ray Lewis, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
light rain
humidity: 73%
wind: 7mph NNW
H 71 • L 69
71°
Tue
66°
Wed
66°
Thu
71°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup