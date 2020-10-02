Chrissy Teigen’s mom mourns loss of grandson in heartbreaking goodbye video

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 02 Oct 2020
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, has broken her silence about the devastating loss of her grandson Jack.

Chrissy shared the tragic news on Wednesday that, after being hospitalized for “excessive bleeding” and pregnancy complications, her baby didn’t survive.   

“My heart aches love you so much baby Jack,” Vilailuck grieved on Thursday, posting a heartbreaking video of her saying goodbye and mourning her grandson.

The video shows the elder Teigen approaching the nurse carrying the child as Legend is heard off camera gently assuring, “It’s okay.”

Vilailuck breaks down sobbing as she caresses Jack, apologizing and offering prayers before leaning in to give him one last kiss.  She also included two photos where she is cradling him close to her chest.

Fans were quick to offer the Chrissy’s Court star their condolences and words of encouragement.

Chrissy and John first announced that they were expecting their third child in August, breaking the news in the “Wild” music video.  

The family continually shared pregnancy updates with fans, even as the former model began experiencing complications and was put on mandatory bedrest.

Teigen was hospitalized over the weekend due to “excessive bleeding” but, on Wednesday, the family announced that the baby didn’t make it.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen had written. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she added.

Teigen previously shared she was halfway through her pregnancy.

Stillbirths, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, occur in approximately 1 in 160 deliveries in the United States.

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

