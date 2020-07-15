Chrissy Teigen threatens to leave Twitter after accusations of ties to Jeffrey Epstein

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen has had enough of internet trolls, so much so that she deleted 60,000 tweets and is concerned for the safety of her family.

The 34-year-old model recently came under fire after internet sleuths accused her of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. One Twitter user even provided a screenshot of Twitter stats which showed the steep decline in how many tweets Teigen has.

The user wrote, “Some celebrities have been VERY busy since [Ghislaine Maxwell] was arrested. @chrissyteigen why did you delete over 28,000 tweets yesterday??!! #chrissyteigen was ON the #EpsteinFlightLogs.“

Fed up with the accusations the mother of two clapped back, “I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f**king STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family.”

She continued, “Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of f**king operative.”

Teigen’s response seemingly did nothing except fuel the fire because social media users kept at it and claimed that her defending herself was even more reason to believe she was guilty, which baffled the Cravings author.

“This I don’t get. everyone thinking I’m guilty because I’m defensive,” she tweeted. “You understand you are calling me a pedophile, correct?”

“If twitter doesn’t do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go,” she threatened in a following tweet.

By Danielle Long

