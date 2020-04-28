Chrissy Teigen is very proud of her Spongebob-shaped body

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Once again Chrissy Teigen has proved that the likelihood of a troll taking her down a notch is practically nonexistent. After the Bring the Funny host posted a video of her dancing in a low-plunging swimsuit on Sunday, in which she joked she was trapping her fans “in thirst,” a few people publicly attacked her figure.

“Shaped like sponge bob lol,” one user posted in a since-deleted tweet while another pointed out, also in a hidden tweet, that she’s “sagging.”

Instead of directly commenting back, she let her fans do the cleanup work. Instead, she turned the moment into a learning lesson to preach about self love and body acceptance.

“Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways,” she joked in response to a woman named Julie who not only came to her defense, but openly admitted she wished she had Teigen’s toned body.

Of course, the 34-year-old had to add in a quick quip about double standards, saying the internet would lose its collective mind if she did opt to surgically enhance her curves, noting that you can’t please everyone.

She then quickly assured fans that she won’t even think about plastic surgery because “I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

In addition to being content with her body type, she playfully added that “I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More