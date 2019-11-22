Chrissy Teigen hilariously shames John Legend’s sexy elf attire

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGN America(NEW YORK) — The Sexiest Man Alive can’t catch a break. John Legend appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but the outfit he’ll wear tonight completely embarrassed his wife. Two words: sexy elf.

Chrissy Teigen posted the hilarious video to her Twitter of her reacting to John’s outfit, which is best described as Buddy the Elf meets Magic Mike.

The “All of Me” artist, wearing a gold chain, holiday vest and elf hat, flashes his abs as he sensually pelvic thrusts in shiny cranberry jeans and candy cane striped socks.

The camera quickly pans to the stone-faced Teigen, who is tossing her man some serious side-eye. As the camera zooms in, she glances away in equal parts shock and disgust as if she’s inwardly debating if being married to the Sexiest Man Alive is truly worth it.

Legend then notices his wife’s expression off screen and explodes in laughter as he buttons up his vest.

“Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family ” Teigen sarcastically captions in the tweet.

If it’s any consolation to The Voice coach, his three-year-old daughter Luna liked his unconventional Christmas outfit. She is seen happily running ran up to her dad while he’s dancing.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weekdays at 11:25 p.m. ET on NBC.

