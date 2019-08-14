BREAKING NEWS

Chris Sale becomes fastest pitcher in MLB history to get 2,000 K’s

Posted On 14 Aug 2019
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale made history Tuesday night, becoming the fastest pitcher in Major League Baseball history to strike out 2,000 batters.

The 30-year-old accomplished the feat in the third inning of Boston’s game against the Cleveland Indians, striking out Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado. Sale went on to strike out a total of 12 batters in the game, helping the Red Sox win 7-6.

Sale passed former Red Sox ace and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez by reaching the milestone in 1,626 innings. Martinez set the previous record in 2002, getting 2,000 strikeouts in 1,711⅓ innings.

