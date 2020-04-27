Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their first child together

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — After walking down the aisle and saying “I do” last June, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting ready to add a new member to their growing family.

People was first to report and confirm that the two are expecting their first child, but were unable to find out how far along Schwarzenegger is. However, recent paparazzi photos have captured her styling a noticeable baby bump.

In addition, the couple have not revealed if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

This will be Schwarzenegger’s first child and Pratt’s second. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shares seven-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The two previously revealed that they were very excited to start a family together, with sources telling People they wanted to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their wedding last summer.

In addition, Arnold Schwarzenegger previously told Extra in January that he was more than ready to be a grandpa, but didn’t know when that would happen. He also candidly revealed that he’s refusing to pressure his daughter despite his excitement. “I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually,” he said. “It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that. I’m looking forward it to, yes.”

Katherine and Chris were first romantically linked in summer 2018.

