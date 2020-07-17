Chris Evans re-teaming with the Russo Brothers, plus Ryan Gosling, in Netflix spy flick ‘The Grey Man’

Marvel Studios – ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Evans, is re-teaming with his Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, along with Ryan Gosling, in the spy thriller The Grey Man for Netflix.

Deadline reports that Evans, who played Captain America four times for the Russos, will play a CIA agent on the hunt for a former colleague-turned assassin known as The Grey Man, played by Gosling.

The Marvel links run deep in the project, which the trade says is being envisioned as a movie franchise for the streaming service. The film, based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, is being written by Joe Russo, with help from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote every movie in which Evans played Cap.

Joe Russo previously wrote the screenplay to Extraction, the recent hit Netflix kidnapping thriller starring another Avengers veteran, Chris Hemsworth.

“[The Grey Man] is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” Anthony Russo told Deadline. “For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”

The trade reports that at $200 million, The Grey Man is the biggest-budget project Netflix has ever produced.

In a related note, the release of the Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been delayed. The show, which centers on Anthony Mackie’s and Sebastian Stan’s respective characters after Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes Cap’s shield and mantle, has been bumped from its August release on the streaming service.

By Stephen Iervolino

